KERRY DALE WILSON

on 08/03/2018 |

Kerry Dale Wilson, 59 of Munfordville passed away Friday morning, August 3, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  He was born in Munfordville on July 8, 1959 to the late Arnold & Lavaughn Decker Wilson.  Kerry was a farmer and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.  He was preceded in death by a brother Timmy Wilson.

He is survived by:

Three sisters-Linda W. Childress of Munfordville

Marilyn Brown of Munfordville

Reva French of Cox’s Creek

Three nieces, eight nephews, 11 great nieces & 6 great nephews

Funeral services for Kerry Dale Wilson will be 2pm Sunday at the Little Flock Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Knight officiating.  Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 11am-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.  Memorial donations may be made to the Smith Cemetery Fund.

