on 12/31/2018 |

Ke’Shawn Sarver, 22, of Cave City, Kentucky died on December 28, 2018 in Cave City.

Mr. Sarver was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of late Sylvester Gray and Velesa Sarver. He was a member of Icy Sink Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, survivors include two brothers, Sylvester Gray (Portia) and William Gray (Tashia) both of Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Tiffany Sarver of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Icy Sink Baptist Church in Smiths Grove, KY. Burial will follow in the Icy Sink Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.