Kevin Dale “Duck” Peden 49 of Cave City, KY died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at his residence. Born in Hart County, KY he was the son of Terry Dee Peden of Glasgow who survives and the late Elsie Jane Morgan Peden. Mr. Peden attended the Glasgow Wesleyan Church, was an Honors Graduate of Glasgow High School in 1987 and was a member of NAMI. Kevin will be remembered as a kind-hearted and giving person to everyone he met.

In addition to his father he is survived by 2 sisters Terri Gibbons (David) and Kenna Peden both of Glasgow; 2 brothers Ken Garrett and Kris Peden both of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by a sister Kimberly Jane Peden and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Glasgow Wesleyan Church with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Thursday at the A. F. Crow Funeral Home and on Friday from 10:00am until time for the services at the church.