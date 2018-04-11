Logo


KEVIN DARREN ROSSER

on 11/04/2018 |

Kevin Darren Rosser, age 48 of Cub Run passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 3 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.  He was a son of Marvin Darrell Rosser & the late Liddie Paulette Avery Rosser.  He was a factory worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.  Kevin was a member of the Macedonia United Baptist Church.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 29 years Angie Childress Rosser

Two daughters-Brittany Duncan & hus. Josh of Cub Run

Danielle Reece & hus. Colton of Cub Run

Father-Marvin Darrell Rosser of Cub Run

Three grandchildren-Bentley & Bristol Duncan and Rachel Reece

One brother-Kelly Rosser & wife Tina of Munfordville

One sister-Kim Quigley & hus. Mark of Glasgow

Several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces & nephews

He was preceded in death by his and Angie’s unborn baby, his mother Liddie Paulette Avery Rosser,  his father-in-law Clevie Childress and an unborn grandbaby.

Funeral services for Kevin Darren Rosser will be 1pm Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Macedonia United Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm and Tuesday from 8am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 10am Wednesday at the Macedonia United Baptist Church until time for services.

