Kevin Darren Rosser, age 48 of Cub Run passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 3 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was a son of Marvin Darrell Rosser & the late Liddie Paulette Avery Rosser. He was a factory worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. Kevin was a member of the Macedonia United Baptist Church.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 29 years Angie Childress Rosser
Two daughters-Brittany Duncan & hus. Josh of Cub Run
Danielle Reece & hus. Colton of Cub Run
Father-Marvin Darrell Rosser of Cub Run
Three grandchildren-Bentley & Bristol Duncan and Rachel Reece
One brother-Kelly Rosser & wife Tina of Munfordville
One sister-Kim Quigley & hus. Mark of Glasgow
Several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces & nephews
He was preceded in death by his and Angie’s unborn baby, his mother Liddie Paulette Avery Rosser, his father-in-law Clevie Childress and an unborn grandbaby.
Funeral services for Kevin Darren Rosser will be 1pm Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Macedonia United Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pm and Tuesday from 8am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10am Wednesday at the Macedonia United Baptist Church until time for services.
