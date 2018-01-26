Logo


KEVIN EUGENE CROLEY

on 01/26/2018

 

Kevin Eugene Croley age 59, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday January 25, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born January 13, 1959 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Eugene Croley and Greta Dean Ball Croley of Scottsville, KY who survives. He married Roberta Rose on March 1, 1985 in Warren County, KY. He was a graduate of Allen County Scottsville High School. He was a licensed master electrician where he worked for the Allen County Board of Education in the maintenance department. He was a member of Scottsville Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Roberta Rose Croley of Scottsville, KY.

One daughter; Jerika Lynn Simon and husband Jonathon of Chalybeate, KY.

One son; Gared Logan Croley and wife Aimee of Durango, Co.

One brother; Keith Croley and companion Christy Ward of Scottsville, KY.

Three grandchildren; Iszic Blankenship, Caitlin Simon, and Luke Simon all of Chalybeate, KY also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday January 28, 2018 at 1:30 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, January 27, 2018, and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kevin Croley Medical Expense Fund and can be made at the funeral home.

