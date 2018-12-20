KEVIN LASHLEY

on 12/20/2018 |

Kevin Lasley, 53, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2018 at his residence. The Hart County native was born on January 8, 1965 to the late Earnest Laymon and Margie Josephine Puckett Lasley.

Kevin was a former surgical technician for Western Kentucky Orthopedics. He was a member of the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one son, Chase Lasley of Bowling Green; three brothers, Ken Lasley (Linda Curtis) of Bristol, TN, Kendall Lasley of Nashville, TN and Kirk Lasley of Munfordville and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Munfordville Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday December 21, 2018

9 – 11 am, Saturday, December 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, December 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel