on 09/18/2017 |

Kevin Ralph Harrison, 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 17th, at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, TN. Kevin was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 2, 1964, a son of the late Nelda Frances Davis and Charlie Ralph Harrison.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Sherry Vibbert Harrison, of Tompkinsville, KY; a step daughter, Charlotte Welch, of Hopkinsville, KY; two step sons David Welch, of Tompkinsville, KY; Terry Welch, of Tompkinsville, KY; 6 step grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Hire, and husband, Rick, of Nobob, KY; a brother, J.T. Harrison, and wife, Rebecca, of Florence, AL.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Hudspeth and Charlotte Turner.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 20, at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Yokley Cemetery.

Donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses.