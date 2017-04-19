KENNY’S FARMHOUSE CHEESE NOW ONE OF 91 CERTIFIED FARM MARKETS



Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese of Barren County is one of the 91 certified farm markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2017 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Roadside Farm Market Program.

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese is open year round, making and selling a variety of cheeses at its location on Thomerson Park Road (Hwy 921) in Barren County. Asiago, Gouda, and Kentucky Bleu are just a few of the 30+ varieties of cheese created at Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese.

Two big picture windows downstairs will give visitors a good look at the robot milker! For more information, visit their website at www.kennyscheese.com, call 270-434-4124, or email kenny@kennyscheese.com. Be sure to “Like” Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese on Facebook.

Markets certified through this program are identified by the cornucopia logo and listed in the KFB Certified Roadside Farm Market Directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, education tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

Brochures that list all of the Certified Roadside Farm Markets across the state are available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the 2017 Certified Roadside Farm Market website – kyfb.com/roadside – for a complete list of markets.

During the 2017 season, KFB proudly celebrates its 22nd year of offering the

Certified Roadside Farm Market program. To learn more, visit

kyfb.com/roadside, e-mail

roadside@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Roadside Farm

Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYRoadsideFarmMarkets.