KIARA ANNE WORDEN

on 11/27/2018 |

Kiara Anne Worden, the five month old daugther of, Janine Worden and Jefferson Jordan, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 24th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Kiara was born in Bowling Green, Ky on June 10, 2018 weighting 8 lbs, 6 oz., and 21 ¾ inches long.

Other than her parents, Kiara is also survived by a sister, Alayna Oliver, of Tompkinsville, KY., uncle, Zach Worden of Scottsville, KY; grandparents Roy and Kristin Worden of Scottsville, KY., uncle, Devon Jordan, aunt, Stephanie Jordan, grandmother, Connie Jordan, all of Bowling Green, KY.

Kiera was welcomed in heaven by her grandfather, Windle Jordan and great grand mother, Suzette DeSelle.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 29th,  with Greg Ferrell officiating.

Visitation is Thursday 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

