KIM DIANE ROBINSON

on 01/24/2018 |

Kim Diane Robinson age 53 of Horse Cave passed away Tuesday, January 23 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.  She attended the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church.

Kim is survived by her husband-Vern Robinson, Jr. of Park City

One son-Cody Blair of London

One daughter-Cassie Blair of London

Mother-Sharon Puckett Centers & hus. Tony of Munfordville

Father-Wayne Darnell Sturgeon & wife Judy of London

Grandchildren-Waylon, Ella & Mia

Maternal Grandmother-Mildred Price of Munfordville

One step-brother Simeon Hodges of Westerfield, OH

Two step-sisters Toni Logsdon of Munfordville

Thea Robinson of London

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law Vernon & Brenda Robinson of Park City

Funeral services for Kim Diane Robinson will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Jones officiating.  Burial will be in the Mt. Beulah Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home

