Kim Diane Robinson age 53 of Horse Cave passed away Tuesday, January 23 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She attended the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church.
Kim is survived by her husband-Vern Robinson, Jr. of Park City
One son-Cody Blair of London
One daughter-Cassie Blair of London
Mother-Sharon Puckett Centers & hus. Tony of Munfordville
Father-Wayne Darnell Sturgeon & wife Judy of London
Grandchildren-Waylon, Ella & Mia
Maternal Grandmother-Mildred Price of Munfordville
One step-brother Simeon Hodges of Westerfield, OH
Two step-sisters Toni Logsdon of Munfordville
Thea Robinson of London
Father-in-law & Mother-in-law Vernon & Brenda Robinson of Park City
Funeral services for Kim Diane Robinson will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home
No Responses to “KIM DIANE ROBINSON”