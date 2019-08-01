Logo


KIMBERLEY JANE PRUITT

on 01/08/2019

Kimberley Jane Pruitt, age 43, of Hardyville, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.  She was a native of Hart County and was an operator in the friction department at Akebono in Glasgow.  She worked in the health field, loved to scrapbook and enjoyed caring for others.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy “Ma Peg” Overfelt, her paternal grandparents, Bea & Walter Hatcher, her maternal grandfather, Lealon Overfelt and one uncle, Jerry Overfelt.

She is survived by her father, Allen Hatcher of Cave City; one step-son, Austin Pruitt of Tompkinsville; one brother, Kerry Overfelt of Bardstown; her grandmother, Granny Dee Overfelt of Hardyville, two aunts, Matilda Lindsey (Jackie) of Horse Cave, Becky Hensley (David) of Glasgow; one uncle, Billy Overfelt (Joyce) of Horse Cave, many cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019, with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, the 9th, and from 9 a.m.until time of service on Thursday.

