Kimberly Cummings Davis, 52, of Brownsville passed away at 7:10 PM Tuesday May 22, 2018 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Hoyt Cummings and Bonnie Davis Cummings. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tonya Willoughby.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday.
Surviving are her husband, Tony Davis; two sons, Brandon Vincent (Megan) and Justin Lindsey (Leah) both of Brownsville; a daughter, Amberly Young (Eric) of Brownsville; two sisters, Ronda Lindsey of Scottsville and Shawn Cummings of Brownsville; a brother, Vance Cummings of Hendersonville, TN; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins
