Kimberly Danette Fields 51 of the Kino community of Barren County, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at T. J. Samson Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Virgil Delano Rogers and Gwen Milam Rogers of Kino who survives.

Mrs. Fields was the employee training coordinator for Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Cave City and attended Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Marty Fields; 1 son Nickolas Fields of Kino; 3 step sons Timmy Fields of Kino, Josh Fields (Fiancé Savanah Thurman) of Kino and Jacob Fields (partner Erik Wurzel) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Austin Fields, Jackson Richards and Parker Fields Garrison; 3 brothers Wayne Clines (Edna) of Tifton, GA, Dr. Timothy Clines (Denise) of Valparaiso, IN and Chris Clines (Daniella) of Knob Lick; 3 sisters Jannis Tillis (Don) of Upton, Dawna Bayard (James) of Virgin Islands and Cynthia Watson (Don) of Glasgow and several uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Drs. Kummerfeldt, Tyree, Goodin and Norris and their staff, and the nurses at T. J. Samson ICU and West Wing for all their kindness and care.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, March 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00am Thursday at the funeral home.