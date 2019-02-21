on 02/21/2019 |

Kitty Carol Sikes England, age 80 of Glasgow passed away Thursday February 21, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. Born April 20, 1938 in Summer Shade, Ky, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Martha Parrish Sikes. She was a CAN.

Survivors include two daughters, Staci (Chris Kerney) Adwell of Glasgow and Judy (Billy) Jeffries of Edmonton, one sister Sue ( Billy) Hurt of Summer Shade, three grandchildren Bo Grubbs, Sandra (Craig) Jennings and Joseph (Olga) Jeffries, Two great grandchildren Michael (Singrid) Jennings and Mason Jennings as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held Saturday – March 2, 2019 from 10:00 till 12:00 at the McMurtrey Funeral Home.