KSP: REAL ARREST FOR FAKE BOMB THREAT

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, Post 15 received a call from the Cumberland County Sheriff in reference to a bomb threat at the Cumberland County Justice Center. Three first responders in the community received a text message stating that there was a bomb in the Justice Center which was then evacuated and closed along with Main street and the surrounding area. The building was searched and cleared by KSP personnel along with a KSP K9 and no threats were located. The roadway was reopened at approximately 2:30 PM CST.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua D. Norris, of Burkesville. Norris was charged with 9 counts of Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree and lodged in the Adair County Jail. Detective Kenny Brown is investigating.