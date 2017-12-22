Logo


KSP: REAL ARREST FOR FAKE BOMB THREAT

on 12/22/2017

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, Post 15 received a call from the Cumberland County Sheriff in reference to a bomb threat at the Cumberland County Justice Center. Three first responders in the community received a text message stating that there was a bomb in the Justice Center which was then evacuated and closed along with Main street and the surrounding area.  The building was searched and cleared by KSP personnel along with a KSP K9  and no threats were located.  The roadway was reopened at approximately 2:30 PM CST.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua D. Norris, of Burkesville.  Norris was charged with 9 counts of Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree and lodged in the Adair County Jail.  Detective Kenny Brown is investigating.

 

 

 

