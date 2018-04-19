Logo


KNC: 2018 FARM BILL IS TROUBLESOME TO HUNGER-FIGHTING GROUPS

on 04/19/2018

Historic changes to one of the nation’s foremost anti-hunger programs are being debated today in the U-S House Agriculture Committee. After its release just last week, the House version of the 2018 Farm Bill is expected to move swiftly through the House, which is troublesome to hunger-fighting groups including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington. The group’s C-E-O, Michael Halligan, says the program already works well, and doesn’t need a strict work mandate for those who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

      Michael Halligan-God’s Pantry Food Bank

Work requirements currently apply to SNAP recipients ages 18 to 49 without dependents. The proposal would expand the age to 59, and include parents with children over age six. It also says those who fall short of the 20-hour-a-week work requirement could lose benefits after one month. Supporters say the changes will incentives work and lift people out of poverty, while continuing support for those in need.

Halligan explains the majority of SNAP recipients are already employed, but often in low-paying, part-time positions, with inflexible hours that make it difficult to meet work requirements. And he says many others simply have fallen upon hard times.

      Michael Halligan-God’s Pantry Food Bank

Halligan adds the proposed work requirement could also hurt children in families that are food insecure.

      Michael Halligan-God’s Pantry Food Bank

The nearly 650-thousand Kentuckians who rely on SNAP assistance receive, on average, about 120 dollars a month to help buy groceries.

