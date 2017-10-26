KNC: “A NATIONAL CRISIS REQUIRES CORRECTIVE POLICIES” TO HELP ENSURE CHILDREN REACH THEIR FULL POTENTIAL

on 10/26/2017 |

During a time of intense national conversations on race and immigration, a new report reveals the barriers to success children from immigrant families and children or color are facing in Kentucky and other states. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s “2017 Race for Results” report measures key milestones in child development across racial and ethnic groups. In Southern states especially, African-American children are facing the greatest obstacles to prosperity. Terry Brooks with Kentucky Youth Advocates says a single group cannot afford to be left out of the common good.

102717b

For key childhood milestones among the states, Kentucky ranks 29nd in opportunities for African-American children, 20th for Latino children and 26th for Asian and Pacific Islander children. To improve outcomes for these groups, the report recommends expanding access to education and health care and increasing economic opportunities for parents.

The report comes as federal leaders consider changes to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, that could affect 800-thousand young people who were brought to this country as children. Laura Speer with the Casey Foundation says curbing what amounts to a national crisis requires corrective policies to help ensure all children and their families reach their full potential.

102717s

Speer says children do better when they are kept with their families in their communities, and the report recommends that when immigration policy is enforced, keeping families together is prioritized. About 77 thousand children live in immigrant families in Kentucky