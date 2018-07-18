KNC: AARP GIVES A $60MILLION BOOST TO ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH

on 07/18/2018 |

An estimated 71 thousand people in Kentucky are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and efforts to better treat and potentially cure the brain disease are getting a major boost. A-A-R-P is investing 60-million-dollars in the Disrupt Dementia Discovery Fund for dementia and Alzheimer’s research. As a professor of neurology at the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Dr. Gregory Jicha explains, dementia silently destroys the brain for nearly 15 years before there is a hint that a person is affected. And this investment will help address the issue of early diagnosis.

Dr. Gregory Jicha

The most recent Alzheimer’s drug was approved more than a decade ago, and since then more than 400 clinical trials have failed. The Dementia Discovery Fund supports new drug projects, encourages new treatment techniques and applies insights from other areas of medicine, such as oncology and immunology.

Dr. Merrylyn Moran Smith with the A-A-R-P Kentucky Executive Council says not only is dementia a tremendous burden on the patient and their loved ones, it’s also a major driver of health care costs.

Dr. Merrylyn Moran Smith

With the number of Americans with dementia expected to reach 14 million by 2050, Jicha says there’s no time to waste.

Dr. Gregory Jicha

An A-A-R-P survey of U-S physicians found just 10 percent are extremely or very optimistic that effective dementia treatment protocols will emerge in the next five years.