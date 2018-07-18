Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: AARP GIVES A $60MILLION BOOST TO ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH

on 07/18/2018 |

An estimated 71 thousand people in Kentucky are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and efforts to better treat and potentially cure the brain disease are getting a major boost. A-A-R-P is investing 60-million-dollars in the Disrupt Dementia Discovery Fund for dementia and Alzheimer’s research. As a professor of neurology at the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Dr. Gregory Jicha explains, dementia silently destroys the brain for nearly 15 years before there is a hint that a person is affected. And this investment will help address the issue of early diagnosis.

      Dr. Gregory Jicha

The most recent Alzheimer’s drug was approved more than a decade ago, and since then more than 400 clinical trials have failed. The Dementia Discovery Fund supports new drug projects, encourages new treatment techniques and applies insights from other areas of medicine, such as oncology and immunology.

Dr. Merrylyn Moran Smith with the A-A-R-P Kentucky Executive Council says not only is dementia a tremendous burden on the patient and their loved ones, it’s also a major driver of health care costs.

      Dr. Merrylyn Moran Smith

 With the number of Americans with dementia expected to reach 14 million by 2050, Jicha says there’s no time to waste.

      Dr. Gregory Jicha

An A-A-R-P survey of U-S physicians found just 10 percent are extremely or very optimistic that effective dementia treatment protocols will emerge in the next five years.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: AARP GIVES A $60MILLION BOOST TO ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

DANIEL WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 07/18 0%
High 87° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/19 10%
High 90° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 80%
High 86° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.