Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: ANNUAL REPORT SHOWS HOW THE FEDS ARE SPENDING YOUR TAX DOLLARS

on 04/17/2018 |

Whether you owe the I-R-S or it owes you, Tax Day is an annual reminder of how much money Americans give the federal government each year. A new report shows exactly where that money is being spent. The National Priorities Project crunched the numbers on 2017 federal spending, and found 29-cents of every dollar went to the Medicaid and Medicare programs. That’s followed by 23-cents for the military, 11-cents of which pays for private contractors. Program director Lindsay Koshgarian says it’s also important to note that individuals are paying five times more in taxes than corporations.

      Lindsay Koshgarian

The report shows 14-cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on the federal debt, seven cents to unemployment and labor, six cents on veterans, and four cents each for education, and food and agriculture. The remainder of the federal tax dollar is divvied up between government, housing, energy, international affairs and transportation.

Koshgarian adds an even larger portion of the federal tax dollar will go toward military spending in 2018.

      Lindsay Koshgarian

Koshgarian contends the annual analysis is important because it allows Americans to see if the ways federal dollars are spent are in line with their own priorities. And she believes many will be surprised.

      Lindsay Koshgarian

The National Priorities Project has an interactive tool that allows people to see an individual breakdown of their own tax receipt for 2017. It’s online at ‘nationalpriorities.org.’

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: ANNUAL REPORT SHOWS HOW THE FEDS ARE SPENDING YOUR TAX DOLLARS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CAROL ANN NORROD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
2:33 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Clear
Currently
31°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 04/17 0%
High 63° / Low 48°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 04/18 20%
High 72° / Low 38°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 04/19 0%
High 51° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 17

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 17

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Tue 17

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 19

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sat 21

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program

April 21 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Sat 21

Cruzin the Barren Car Show

April 21 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.