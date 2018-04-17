KNC: ANNUAL REPORT SHOWS HOW THE FEDS ARE SPENDING YOUR TAX DOLLARS

on 04/17/2018 |

Whether you owe the I-R-S or it owes you, Tax Day is an annual reminder of how much money Americans give the federal government each year. A new report shows exactly where that money is being spent. The National Priorities Project crunched the numbers on 2017 federal spending, and found 29-cents of every dollar went to the Medicaid and Medicare programs. That’s followed by 23-cents for the military, 11-cents of which pays for private contractors. Program director Lindsay Koshgarian says it’s also important to note that individuals are paying five times more in taxes than corporations.

The report shows 14-cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on the federal debt, seven cents to unemployment and labor, six cents on veterans, and four cents each for education, and food and agriculture. The remainder of the federal tax dollar is divvied up between government, housing, energy, international affairs and transportation.

Koshgarian adds an even larger portion of the federal tax dollar will go toward military spending in 2018.

Koshgarian contends the annual analysis is important because it allows Americans to see if the ways federal dollars are spent are in line with their own priorities. And she believes many will be surprised.

The National Priorities Project has an interactive tool that allows people to see an individual breakdown of their own tax receipt for 2017. It’s online at ‘nationalpriorities.org.’