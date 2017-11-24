KNC: BLACK FRIDAY, RECEIPTS, SALE ITEMS AND READING THE FINE PRINT

on 11/24/2017 |

The holiday shopping season is here, and many Kentuckians are combing newspapers and flyers full of ads. Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau in Kentucky has some advice for shoppers looking for those big bargains. She tells people to read the ads carefully, including the fine print, to make sure they don’t spend time running out to get a great deal – and end up disappointed.

Some stores only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or have limits in terms of what’s available or how many can be purchased. When looking at ads for the same item from two different stores, Clary says make sure you’re comparing the sale terms, not just the items. More than 150-million people are expected to shop on Black Friday.

Because return policies can vary widely, Clary says it is crucial to ask for receipts.

Many folks prefer to shop in the comfort of their homes on Cyber Monday, but Clary notes the internet is full of traps for the unsuspecting consumer. There are websites that mimic the names of well-known retailers, so she suggests looking at the search bar. The site’s address or U-R-L should start with “h-t-t-p-s.” The “s” stands for “secure.”

Whether shopping in person or online, Clary recommends using a credit card, which makes it easier to dispute charges if there is a problem.