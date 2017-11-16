Logo


KNC: ELECTRONICS AT BEDTIME CAN HAVE BIG IMPACT ON KIDS

on 11/16/2017 |

If your kids are falling asleep watching TV or with a cell phone tucked under the covers, they’re probably going to bed later and getting much less sleep than kids without access to electronic devices. Monique LeBourgeois is the lead author on a new study that says children are uniquely vulnerable to sleep disruption from electronic screens. She says because the eyes of young children are not fully developed, the light has a bigger effect on their internal body clock.

      Monique LeBurgeois

Studies have found that screen time is associated with delayed bedtimes, fewer hours of sleep and poorer sleep quality.

A recent report from the nonprofit organization Commonsense Media showed mobile media device use has tripled among young children aged 5 to 16 in the past six years. LeBourgeois says light is our brain’s primary timekeeper, and when it comes to children and adolescents, self-illuminated devices such as smartphones, tablets and televisions bathe kids’ eyes in blue light that can keep sleep at bay.

      Monique LeBourgeois

LeBourgeois encourages parents to turn off their kids’ devices with screens before bed and charge them somewhere outside bedrooms. She also says parents should set an example by keeping TVs, computers, tablets and cellphones out of their own bedrooms.

