Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: “EQUAL PAY DAY”-A REMINDER OF THE CONTINUING WAGE GAP

on 04/11/2018 |

It takes women about 15 months to earn what men earn in 12. But pay inequality is not the only discrepancy Kentucky women face in the workplace. Tuesday April 10thwas Equal Pay Day, symbolizing how far into 2018 women would need to work order to make the same amount men did in 2017. Data from the U-S Census shows the 2018 wage gap between women and men is about 20 percent. President of the National Organization for Women Toni Van Pelt explains pay inequality impacts women their entire careers, affecting vacation time, retirement savings and other aspects of life.

      Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, women in Kentucky who work full-time have median annual earnings of about 36 thousand dollars, which is 80 cents on the dollar compared with their male counterparts. If current trends continue, the wage gap in Kentucky will not close until the year 2066.

Van Pelt notes the pay gap is worse for women of color, with black women earning just 63 percent of what their white male counterparts are paid, and Latino women just 60 percent. And how slowly the gap is narrowing is also troubling, she adds.

      Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

Van Pelt adds that besides addressing the pay gap, employers also need to ensure women are treated with respect and not discriminated against during pregnancy.

      Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

With increased awareness, more companies are stepping up and exposing pay disparities between male and female workers.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: “EQUAL PAY DAY”-A REMINDER OF THE CONTINUING WAGE GAP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNY HARDIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 0%
High 64° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 04/12 0%
High 75° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Friday 04/13 0%
High 77° / Low 60°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 11

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Wed 11

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 15

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.