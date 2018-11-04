KNC: “EQUAL PAY DAY”-A REMINDER OF THE CONTINUING WAGE GAP

on 04/11/2018 |

It takes women about 15 months to earn what men earn in 12. But pay inequality is not the only discrepancy Kentucky women face in the workplace. Tuesday April 10thwas Equal Pay Day, symbolizing how far into 2018 women would need to work order to make the same amount men did in 2017. Data from the U-S Census shows the 2018 wage gap between women and men is about 20 percent. President of the National Organization for Women Toni Van Pelt explains pay inequality impacts women their entire careers, affecting vacation time, retirement savings and other aspects of life.

Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, women in Kentucky who work full-time have median annual earnings of about 36 thousand dollars, which is 80 cents on the dollar compared with their male counterparts. If current trends continue, the wage gap in Kentucky will not close until the year 2066.

Van Pelt notes the pay gap is worse for women of color, with black women earning just 63 percent of what their white male counterparts are paid, and Latino women just 60 percent. And how slowly the gap is narrowing is also troubling, she adds.

Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

Van Pelt adds that besides addressing the pay gap, employers also need to ensure women are treated with respect and not discriminated against during pregnancy.

Toni Van Pelt, National Organization For Women

With increased awareness, more companies are stepping up and exposing pay disparities between male and female workers.