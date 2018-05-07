Logo


KNC: “FAMILY LINK” CONNECTS FAMILIES AND CHILDREN WITH DIABETES

on 07/05/2018 |

A diagnosis of diabetes can be overwhelming, especially for a child, and a Kentucky program is working to provide emotional support for kids with Type One diabetes, and their families. The “Family Link” program is a collaboration of the American Diabetes Association in Kentucky and the U-K HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. Dr. Laura Hieronymous at the center explains patients have a lot to figure on when they’re first diagnosed, including how to use insulin and properly monitor blood-glucose levels. And as its name implies, Family Link connects families who are on the same journey.

      Dr. Laura Hieronymous

More than three-thousand Kentucky kids are estimated to be living with diabetes.

Paula Gearheart of Richmond says she was a bit frightened when her son was first diagnosed with Type One Diabetes – but some of that fear dissipated after meeting with other families in the program. Her son has even become a Family Link youth ambassador.

      Paul Gearheart

Heironymous says the most important thing for people with diabetes is to stay informed, and Family Link offers educational programming and service referrals for pediatric patients.

      Dr. Laura Hieronymous

Family Link members also attend special outings during the year, including baseball games, fairs and picnics. She adds they’re working to spread the word across the state so more families can get involved.

 

 

