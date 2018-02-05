KNC: FARM BILL, FOOD INSECURITY AND STATEWIDE HUNGER PROBLEM

on 05/02/2018 |

New research shows no part of the Bluegrass State is untouched by hunger. According to the “Map the Meal Gap 2018” report, not only does food insecurity exist in every Kentucky county, 30 percent of residents who don’t have enough food likely don’t qualify for federal nutrition assistance. Rates range from eight percent in Oldham County to 24 percent in Magoffin County, where the Water into Wine Food Pantry is located. Director of distribution Valarie Inzer says she isn’t surprised, because she sees the faces of hunger each day.

The report finds 19 percent of Kentucky kids are food insecure, and in Clay, Elliott, Knott, Magoffin and Wolfe counties, it’s one in three children. Food insecurity is defined as a lack of access at times to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Inzer says many food-pantry clients are employed but face challenges that make it difficult to put food on the table.

Water into Wine Food Pantry is part of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks, whose members distributed 63-million meals last year across the state. And Inzer contends hungry families need more, as assistance from food pantries and soup kitchens can only go so far.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “SNAP” serves a dozen meals for every one meal provided by Feeding America, which also partners with the Kentucky Association of Food Banks. Congress is considering further restricting SNAP eligibility as it debates the 2018 Farm Bill.