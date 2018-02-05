Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: FARM BILL, FOOD INSECURITY AND STATEWIDE HUNGER PROBLEM

on 05/02/2018 |

New research shows no part of the Bluegrass State is untouched by hunger. According to the “Map the Meal Gap 2018” report, not only does food insecurity exist in every Kentucky county, 30 percent of residents who don’t have enough food likely don’t qualify for federal nutrition assistance. Rates range from eight percent in Oldham County to 24 percent in Magoffin County, where the Water into Wine Food Pantry is located. Director of distribution Valarie Inzer says she isn’t surprised, because she sees the faces of hunger each day.

      Valarie Inzer

The report finds 19 percent of Kentucky kids are food insecure, and in Clay, Elliott, Knott, Magoffin and Wolfe counties, it’s one in three children. Food insecurity is defined as a lack of access at times to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Inzer says many food-pantry clients are employed but face challenges that make it difficult to put food on the table.

      Valarie Inzer

Water into Wine Food Pantry is part of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks, whose members distributed 63-million meals last year across the state. And Inzer contends hungry families need more, as assistance from food pantries and soup kitchens can only go so far.

      Valarie Inzer

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “SNAP” serves a dozen meals for every one meal provided by Feeding America, which also partners with the Kentucky Association of Food Banks. Congress is considering further restricting SNAP eligibility as it debates the 2018 Farm Bill.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: FARM BILL, FOOD INSECURITY AND STATEWIDE HUNGER PROBLEM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MELISSA PERKINS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 05/02 20%
High 82° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 10%
High 85° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/04 80%
High 78° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 02

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

Big Country Breakfast

May 5 @ 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Barren County Band Mattress Sale

May 5 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.