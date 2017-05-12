Logo


KNC: INCREASING HEALTH LITERACY COULD SAVE OVER $100BILLION ANNUALLY

on 12/05/2017 |

When it comes to living a healthy life, access to health care is critical, but understanding how to use it is as well, which is why advocates are working to improve health literacy statewide. Michelle Ganote with the Kentuckiana Health Collaborative says when it comes to prescription information, discharge instructions and appointment scheduling, even the most well-informed consumer still struggles to navigate the complexities of our current health-care system.

      Michelle Ganote

The Collaborative is holding a community health forum on Tuesday in Louisville in conjunction with Health Literacy of Kentucky to talk about ways to improve health literacy and, as a result, overall health in Kentucky. More information is at “khcollaborative-dot-org.”

Ganote says while the problem is widespread, the people who experience the lowest levels of health literacy tend to be the most vulnerable populations.

      Michelle Ganote

She adds that the problem is also a costly one for both patients and providers. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that increasing health literacy could save more than 100 billion dollars per year.

