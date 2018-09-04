Logo


KNC: IT IS NOT JUST FACEBOOK DATA, YOUR “TWEETS” ARE BEING COLLECTED AND ANALYZED AS WELL

on 04/09/2018 |

New legal and ethical questions surrounding the business practices of Facebook seem to surface daily. But at the same time, a new survey finds most Twitter users don’t realize that university researchers and others collect and analyze their “tweets” in the name of science. Casey Fiesler at the University of Colorado is coauthor of a study on how tweets are used. Of about 68 million active U-S Twitter users, Fiesler says 268 were surveyed, with an average age of 32.

      Casey Fiesler-University of Colorado

Sixty-two percent of the people surveyed did not know researchers used their tweets, and 61 percent thought it would be a breach of ethics. Twitter’s privacy policy states that public information can be broadly disseminated to a wide range of users, including universities.

Fiesler says there are uses for “tweeted” information in the name of science that may not be intended by people with Twitter accounts, but she doesn’t think they need to stop using social media or lock up their information.

      Casey Fiesler-University of Colorado

Fiesler says most survey respondents were more comfortable having a tweet they’ve posted analyzed along with millions of others, or quoted anonymously, rather than having tweets attributed to them when they are used.

      Casey Fiesler-University of Colorado

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and recommends that researchers develop ethical guidelines and standards for mining Twitter data from users.

 

 

