KNC: KCEP FINDS THE WEALTHIEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS GET MORE MONEY PER STUDENT..BY ALMOST $1400

Back in the early 1990s, the Kentucky Supreme Court declared the state’s schools were inefficient and inequitable. Now a new study shows the state is slipping back to funding levels that sparked reform. The Kentucky Education Reform Act was the Legislature’s response to the Supreme Court ruling. It started funding schools to give equal educational opportunities to all Kentucky children. But Anna Baumann with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says they’ve found state and local per-pupil revenue in Kentucky’s wealthiest 20 percent of school districts was 1-thousand-399 dollars more than in the poorest 20 percent of districts in 2016.

Facing a bleak budget year for the Kentucky General Assembly, Baumann is sounding the alarm against cuts to a school system that’s actually in need of more money to level the playing field.

Baumann says it’s not enough to just avoid cuts to education; lawmakers need to find ways to infuse additional revenue into its Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK, program, which allocates dollars to local school districts.

When the General Assembly passed KERA in 1990, it infused its “SEEK” funding formula with more than a billion dollars in new revenue in order to reduce disparities and improve educational outcomes.