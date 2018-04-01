Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: KCEP FINDS THE WEALTHIEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS GET MORE MONEY PER STUDENT..BY ALMOST $1400

on 01/04/2018 |

Back in the early 1990s, the Kentucky Supreme Court declared the state’s schools were inefficient and inequitable. Now a new study shows the state is slipping back to funding levels that sparked reform. The Kentucky Education Reform Act was the Legislature’s response to the Supreme Court ruling. It started funding schools to give equal educational opportunities to all Kentucky children. But Anna Baumann with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says they’ve found state and local per-pupil revenue in Kentucky’s wealthiest 20 percent of school districts was 1-thousand-399 dollars more than in the poorest 20 percent of districts in 2016.

      Anna Baumann

Facing a bleak budget year for the Kentucky General Assembly, Baumann is sounding the alarm against cuts to a school system that’s actually in need of more money to level the playing field.

Baumann says it’s not enough to just avoid cuts to education; lawmakers need to find ways to infuse additional revenue into its Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK, program, which allocates dollars to local school districts.

      Anna Baumann

When the General Assembly passed KERA in 1990, it infused its “SEEK” funding formula with more than a billion dollars in new revenue in order to reduce disparities and improve educational outcomes.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: KCEP FINDS THE WEALTHIEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS GET MORE MONEY PER STUDENT..BY ALMOST $1400”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JOEY STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:35 PM CST on January 04, 2018
Expires:
11:00 PM CST on January 04, 2018
Currently
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/04 0%
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/05 0%
High 24° / Low 5°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 01/06 0%
High 26° / Low 13°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.