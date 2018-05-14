Logo


KNC: KENTUCKIANS MAKE LAST DITCH EFFORT TO SAV ENET NEUTRALITY

on 05/14/2018 |

Supporters of a free and open internet in Kentucky are making a last-ditch plea to federal lawmakers to save net neutrality. The U-S Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on a Congressional Review Act Resolution to block the F-C-C’s repeal of 2015 consumer internet protections, which expire June 11th. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, who joined more than 20 state attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging the rollback, says net neutrality is good public policy.

      AG Andy Beshear

Marty Newell with the Rural Broadband Policy Group says the rollback would give unlimited control to four major companies who could slow down or block internet service.

      Marty Newell

F-C-C chair Ajit Pai called the net-neutrality regulations unnecessary and harmful, and said a new framework will be established that will encourage innovation and investment, and compel broadband providers to disclose their practices.

Beshear contends that, much like a utility, an open internet is a crucial part of Kentucky’s infrastructure.

      AG Andy Beshear

Some opponents claim net neutrality deters investment in broadband infrastructure. But Newell points out that is not in line with what companies such as A-T and T and Comcast have reported to their shareholders and in F-C-C filings.

      Marty Newell

A University of Maryland poll found the majority of voters of all parties oppose repealing net neutrality.

 

 

 

 

 

