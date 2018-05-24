Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: NEW DATA REVEALS RURAL/URBAN DIVIDE WHEN IT COMES TO SENIOR HEALTH

on 05/24/2018 |

New data reveals a rural/urban divide when it comes to the health of older Kentuckians. The United Health Foundation’s 2018 Senior Health Report examines 34 health indicators, and ranks Kentucky 48th among states, up one notch from last year’s rankings. Rhonda Randall, with the Foundation, explains a key finding that among those aged 65-plus, rural residents are not as healthy as those who live in urban settings.

      Rhonda Randall

Kentucky scored well in the areas of prescription drug coverage and diabetes management, and is also highlighted for its low prevalence of excessive drinking and low percentage of low-care nursing home residents. But the report shows the state is challenged by a low percentage of able-bodied seniors, and high preventable hospitalization rate.

Another area of concern, says Randall, is smoking as more than 12 percent of seniors in Kentucky continue to smoke. And besides the significant risks of cancer, heart disease and high blood pressure, she notes it also impacts financial health.

      Rhonda Randall

Much like the rest of the country, Kentucky is also experiencing a geriatrician shortfall and ranks 40th among states in the report. And Randall contends the state needs to find ways to attract training physicians to the field of geriatrics and then retain them in Kentucky.

      Rhonda Randall

Kentucky also ranked poorly in the areas of social isolation risk factors among seniors, and frequent mental distress, which rose 15 percent.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: NEW DATA REVEALS RURAL/URBAN DIVIDE WHEN IT COMES TO SENIOR HEALTH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

Brian Cheely

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 05/24 0%
High 86° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 05/25 20%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/26 80%
High 84° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 24

Medicare Assistance Sign Up Day

May 24 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.