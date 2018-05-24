KNC: NEW DATA REVEALS RURAL/URBAN DIVIDE WHEN IT COMES TO SENIOR HEALTH

on 05/24/2018 |

New data reveals a rural/urban divide when it comes to the health of older Kentuckians. The United Health Foundation’s 2018 Senior Health Report examines 34 health indicators, and ranks Kentucky 48th among states, up one notch from last year’s rankings. Rhonda Randall, with the Foundation, explains a key finding that among those aged 65-plus, rural residents are not as healthy as those who live in urban settings.

Rhonda Randall

Kentucky scored well in the areas of prescription drug coverage and diabetes management, and is also highlighted for its low prevalence of excessive drinking and low percentage of low-care nursing home residents. But the report shows the state is challenged by a low percentage of able-bodied seniors, and high preventable hospitalization rate.

Another area of concern, says Randall, is smoking as more than 12 percent of seniors in Kentucky continue to smoke. And besides the significant risks of cancer, heart disease and high blood pressure, she notes it also impacts financial health.

Rhonda Randall

Much like the rest of the country, Kentucky is also experiencing a geriatrician shortfall and ranks 40th among states in the report. And Randall contends the state needs to find ways to attract training physicians to the field of geriatrics and then retain them in Kentucky.

Rhonda Randall

Kentucky also ranked poorly in the areas of social isolation risk factors among seniors, and frequent mental distress, which rose 15 percent.