KNC: NEW REPORT-“THERE’S MUCH WORK TO BE DONE IN KENTUCKY TO IMPROVE HEALTH AMONG WOMEN AND CHILDREN”

03/22/2018

A new report indicates there’s much work to be done in Kentucky to improve health among women and children. The national report from the group “America’s Health Rankings” places the Commonwealth 42nd compared to other states for women’s and children’s health – that’s down eight spots from 2016. Dr. Julie Daftari is chief medical officer for United Health Care in Kentucky, which released the findings. She explains some of the significant areas for improvement are related to self-care.

Since 2016, drug deaths in Kentucky have increased 27 percent for the 18-to-44 age group. The report does note some strengths for the state. They include affordable child care, low prevalence of substance dependence or abuse among kids, and a high incidence of children and women getting their regular checkups from their doctors.

Daftari acknowledges that the health of all people is important, but says the data on women and children can help the health-care community better serve those specific needs.

And she notes the findings are not meant to be discouraging.

In the report, Kentucky also did well in the areas of health policy, ranking 17th for women and sixth for children. And the state received good scores in the categories of missed school days and high-school graduation rates.