KNC: POLL SHOWS MORE YOUNG ADULTS IN KY ARE “VAPING” THAN

More young adults in Kentucky are “vaping” than ever before, which is concerning health groups who say electronic cigarettes are not a safe alternative to smoking. Data from the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll shows that nearly half of Kentuckians between the ages of 18 and 29 have tried an e-cig, an increase from 37 percent reported last year. Amy Barkley with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says the findings are troubling because data shows e-cigarettes are a gateway to tobacco cigarettes for youths.

Many manufacturers contend e-cigs are less harmful than tobacco cigarettes and can be a tool for smokers trying to quit. But Barkley says there are still too many unknown safety concerns, and adds that the F-D-A needs to take immediate action to restrict the sale and marketing of electronic cigarettes to youths.

The survey also found vaping more prevalent among young adults compared with older generations, with just three in 10 adults reporting ever using e-cigarettes. Barkley says it’s not surprising.

The survey also asked about safety, and found that more than 50 percent of Kentucky adults believe the aerosol in electronic vapor products to be somewhat harmful to children, while more than one-fourth believe the aerosol can cause a lot of harm.