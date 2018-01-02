Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: POLL SHOWS MORE YOUNG ADULTS IN KY ARE “VAPING” THAN

on 02/01/2018 |

More young adults in Kentucky are “vaping” than ever before, which is concerning health groups who say electronic cigarettes are not a safe alternative to smoking. Data from the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll shows that nearly half of Kentuckians between the ages of 18 and 29 have tried an e-cig, an increase from 37 percent reported last year. Amy Barkley with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says the findings are troubling because data shows e-cigarettes are a gateway to tobacco cigarettes for youths.

      Amy Barkley

Many manufacturers contend e-cigs are less harmful than tobacco cigarettes and can be a tool for smokers trying to quit. But Barkley says there are still too many unknown safety concerns, and adds that the F-D-A needs to take immediate action to restrict the sale and marketing of electronic cigarettes to youths.

The survey also found vaping more prevalent among young adults compared with older generations, with just three in 10 adults reporting ever using e-cigarettes. Barkley says it’s not surprising.

      Amy Barkley

The survey also asked about safety, and found that more than 50 percent of Kentucky adults believe the aerosol in electronic vapor products to be somewhat harmful to children, while more than one-fourth believe the aerosol can cause a lot of harm.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: POLL SHOWS MORE YOUNG ADULTS IN KY ARE “VAPING” THAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

NEEDIE MARTIN

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
8:47 PM CST on February 01, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on February 02, 2018
Partly Cloudy
Currently
25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/01 0%
High 50° / Low 15°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 02/02 0%
High 30° / Low 18°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 02/03 0%
High 46° / Low 37°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 02

Metcalfe County vs. Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 2 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 02

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Youth Lock-In

February 2 @ 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Fri 02

Barren County vs. Hart County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 03

Glasgow @ Logan County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 3 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 03

Metcalfe County vs. Campbellsville Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 3 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.