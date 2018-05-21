KNC: REPORT SHOWS THAT IMPACT OF TECH COMPANIES, LIKE UBER, ARE OVERRATED

on 05/21/2018 |

The nation is making progress toward full employment, according to recent data, but don’t blame the so-called gig economy. A new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows the impact of tech companies such as Uber has been overrated. Lawrence Mishel with the institute says widely publicized hourly earnings for Uber drivers frequently leave out expenses the independent contractors have to cover, including more than 30 percent in fees the company takes off the top, health insurance premiums, and significant wear and tear on their vehicles.

The report also suggests that the gig economy may not be the future of employment, a boast Mishel says platform-based companies frequently make. He says Uber, with more than 800-thousand drivers in a given year, accounts for as much as two-thirds of the total gig economy. But drivers only work three months out of the year and 17 hours per week, on average. Mishel says for most drivers, it’s about earning supplementary income.

Uber drivers generate nearly 25-dollars an hour in passenger fares, but Mishel says the company takes more than eight dollars of that upfront in fees. The standard mileage expense for gas and maintenance dings drivers for another five bucks an hour, and after taxes and a bare-bones benefits package, drivers walk away with just over nine dollars an hour. Mishel notes that’s significantly lower than the 32-dollars an hour on average that private-sector workers get, and it’s also well below the 15-dollars an hour earned by service occupation workers. A spokesperson for Uber said the report ignores the flexibility drivers say they value and cannot find in traditional jobs.

