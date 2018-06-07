Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: SOME GROUPS SAY SCOTT PRUITT’S RESIGNATION AS EPA ADMINISTRATOR IS “LONG OVERDUE”

on 07/06/2018 |

After allegedly overspending on everything from pens to lavish trips and accepting questionable deals from lobbyists, government ethics and watchdog groups say Scott Pruitt’s resignation as Environmental Protection Agency administrator is long overdue. During his one-year tenure, Pruitt was seen by conservatives as one of President Donald Trump’s most effective Cabinet members, working relentlessly to dismantle Obama-era regulations aimed at reducing pollution. Stephen Spaulding with Common Cause says Pruitt’s questionable past was widely known – and his group had urged Congress to delay the confirmation, when Pruitt withheld documents revealing corporate influence in his decisions as Oklahoma attorney general.

      Stephen Spaulding

Spaulding says he has similar reservations about Andrew Wheeler, a former coal-company lobbyist and now E-P-A deputy administrator, who will take Pruitt’s place as acting administrator on Monday. Pruitt expressed no regrets in a letter submitted to media outlets on Thursday.

Environmental groups predict the Trump administration will continue its pattern of appointing the least likely candidate to head the agency. Kara Cook-Schultz is director of U-S PIRG’s toxics program, and thinks the president should take time to really understand the purpose of the E-P-A.

      Kara Cook-Schultz

Like President Trump, Pruitt voiced skepticism about mainstream climate science. Andrew Wheeler also doubts that humans are a primary cause of climate change.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: SOME GROUPS SAY SCOTT PRUITT’S RESIGNATION AS EPA ADMINISTRATOR IS “LONG OVERDUE””

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DONNIE JONES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/06 80%
High 85° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/07 20%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/08 30%
High 87° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.