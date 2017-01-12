Logo


KNC: THREE KY LAWMAKERS HONORED WITH “CHAMPIONS FOR JUSTICE” AWARD

on 12/01/2017 |

Three Kentucky lawmakers are receiving special recognition today (12/1). State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty, Senator Ralph Alvarado and Senator Wil Schroder will be given the “Champions for Justice Award,” at the Ending Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Conference in Lexington. Deputy Director of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence Mary O’Doherty says the trio championed legislation this year on behalf of survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

      Mary O’Doherty

Eileen Recktenwald with the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs says it’s an honor to work with state leaders on these issues.

      Eileen Recktnwalk

The laws include new leasing protections for survivors of abuse; an update to the state’s outdated mandatory domestic-violence reporting law; and extending the statute of limitations for civil cases of sexual abuse.
House Bill 309, sponsored by Prunty, allows victims with long-term protection orders to end a lease with 30 days notice. O’Doherty says it can help lead to economic self-sufficiency and end the cycle of violence.

      Mary O’Doherty

Senate Bill 86 was added to Prunty’s bill by Alvarado, and requires mandatory education and referrals for all survivors of intimate-partner violence. Schroder sponsored S-B 224, allowing people more time to bring civil actions against their abusers after a sexual assault. Recktenwald contends the wave of high-profile sexual-abuse allegations is helping victims in Kentucky find their voices.

      Eileen Recktenwald

The laws went into effect on June 29th.

