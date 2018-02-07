KNC: UPHOLDING PRINCIPLES, A “STOLEN SEAT” AND OVERTURNING ROE VS. WADE “ISN’T WHAT MOST PEOPLE WANT”

on 07/02/2018 |

With the announcement of U-S Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, some women’s groups predict urgent times ahead for the future of reproductive rights. There are specific concerns about the future of ‘Roe v. Wade,’ as President Donald Trump has promised to appoint nominees to the court who would overturn the law legalizing abortion. President and C-E-O of the National Women’s Law Center Fatima Goss-Graves says Kennedy was among the justices who have upheld the principles in Roe v. Wade.

Fatima Goss-Graves

Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first Trump appointee, was among the majority of justices who this week ruled that so-called “crisis pregnancy” centers run by anti-abortion groups don’t have to post information about the availability of abortion services.

Some Democratic senators want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to postpone confirmation hearings until after the midterm elections. But Ezra Levin with Democratic organization “Indivisible,” contends the G-O-P is intent on pushing an anti-choice agenda. Levin says McConnell already stole a seat from the Supreme Court in 2016 by blocking President Barack Obama’s nominee.

Ezra Levin

President of NARAL Pro-Choice America Ilyse Hogue says lawsuits are already moving through the courts that could essentially overturn Roe v. Wade, although she contends that isn’t what most people want.

Ilyse Hogue

The Supreme Court could potentially hear cases that could determine how far into a pregnancy an abortion would be legal, and whether states can exclude Medicaid patients from Planned Parenthood services.