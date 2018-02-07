Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KNC: UPHOLDING PRINCIPLES, A “STOLEN SEAT” AND OVERTURNING ROE VS. WADE “ISN’T WHAT MOST PEOPLE WANT”

on 07/02/2018 |

With the announcement of U-S Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, some women’s groups predict urgent times ahead for the future of reproductive rights. There are specific concerns about the future of ‘Roe v. Wade,’ as President Donald Trump has promised to appoint nominees to the court who would overturn the law legalizing abortion. President and C-E-O of the National Women’s Law Center Fatima Goss-Graves says Kennedy was among the justices who have upheld the principles in Roe v. Wade.

      Fatima Goss-Graves

Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first Trump appointee, was among the majority of justices who this week ruled that so-called “crisis pregnancy” centers run by anti-abortion groups don’t have to post information about the availability of abortion services.

Some Democratic senators want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to postpone confirmation hearings until after the midterm elections. But Ezra Levin with Democratic organization “Indivisible,” contends the G-O-P is intent on pushing an anti-choice agenda. Levin says McConnell already stole a seat from the Supreme Court in 2016 by blocking President Barack Obama’s nominee.

      Ezra Levin

President of NARAL Pro-Choice America Ilyse Hogue says lawsuits are already moving through the courts that could essentially overturn Roe v. Wade, although she contends that isn’t what most people want.

      Ilyse Hogue

 

The Supreme Court could potentially hear cases that could determine how far into a pregnancy an abortion would be legal, and whether states can exclude Medicaid patients from Planned Parenthood services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KNC: UPHOLDING PRINCIPLES, A “STOLEN SEAT” AND OVERTURNING ROE VS. WADE “ISN’T WHAT MOST PEOPLE WANT””

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

STEVEN SLOAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
82°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/02 20%
High 94° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/03 20%
High 90° / Low 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 07/04 40%
High 95° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.