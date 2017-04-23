KNOB LICK MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM POLICE

A Knob Lick man is arrested after attempting to flee from Glasgow Police.

Thursday morning Officer Zane Greer was in what he described as a high drug traffic area when he saw what he described as a hand off drug trade. He tried to make contct with one of the individuals involved, 24 year old Ronald Perry of Knob Lick, but Perry fled on foot. Despite the officers identifying themselves as police officers, Perry did not stop but was ultimately taken into custody. Once arrested, Officers found Perry to be in possession of a small bag of spice. Perry was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Fleeing or evading Police and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Perry was taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.