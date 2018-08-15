Logo


KNOB LICK MAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON AUSTIN TRACY ROAD

08/15/2018

At approximately 9:04 am Tuesday,August 14 the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Austin Tracy Road near Holder Road. Phillip D. Piper 50 of Knob Lick was operating a 2004 Freightliner when the semi left the right side of the roadway and overturned on an embankment.

Piper had to be freed by mechanical means from the vehicle and was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

The Austin Tracy Fire Department, Barren County Emergency Management, and Barren Metcalfe EMS also responded to the scene.

