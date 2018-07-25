Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers

on 07/25/2018 |


As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

AMBERLY DAWN FISHBACK

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 88° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/26 10%
High 88° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/27 20%
High 84° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.