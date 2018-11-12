KRATOM? IT’S BEING ADDRESSED BY GLASGOW CITY GOVERNMENT

on 12/11/2018 |

Kratom…have you heard of it? It was the topic of Glasgow City Government’s Public Safety Committee meeting, and, according to Councilwoman, Marna Kirkpatrick, you can bUy it in almost any convenient store in Glasgow. Kirkpatrick says her children have come home from school asking about it, and another city in Kentucky has already banned it.

Glasgow Police Chief, Guy Howie, says it is similar to some opioids, and like other drugs, is being spiked with Fentanyl and Spice.

The committee could present an ordinance to ban the substance from being sold in the city, but the question of enforceability would be a concern for Howie. He says that it would most likely be a misdemeanor and doesn’t provide a means for controlling the substance. Higher authorities would have to criminalize the substance at the state level.

The Committee voted to have the Chief acquire further information from the Substance Control Office to help educate the entire council on what can be done and how to address it at the state level.