KROGER DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN FLORENCE WILL HIRE 250 NEW EMPLOYEES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 9, 2018) – Only nine months after opening, a Kroger distribution center in Florence will add 250 full-time associates, majority full-time roles, as the company invests nearly $18 million at the facility to support its ecommerce and digital services, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today.

“Distribution and logistics is a thriving industry in the commonwealth, and this announcement is just the latest confirmation of that fact. We greatly appreciate Kroger’s confidence in the Northern Kentucky region and its ongoing commitment to investing and growing in our state.”

Kroger will purchase new equipment and upgrade technology at its 674,000-square-foot facility on Mount Zion Rd., which opened in October 2017 as a replenishment center to service the company’s direct-to-store distribution centers across the eastern half of the US. The new project will further support the company’s growing ecommerce and digital offerings. The facility currently employs approximately 80 associates.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in June preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $1 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, Kroger can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. For more information about The Kroger Co., visit www.TheKrogerCo.com. Candidates interested in the new positions can apply at https://jobs.kroger.com.