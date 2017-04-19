Krystal Dawn Mitchell, 30, of Lucas, KY passed away Monday, April 17th, in Glasgow, KY.

Krystal was born in Guntersville, Alabama on August 23, 1986, a daughter of Marilyn (Walker) Mitchell Short, of Lucas, KY and Garry Andrew Mitchell, of Edmonton, KY.

Other than her parents, Krystal is survived by three daughters, Roxanne Mitchell, of Lucas, KY; Marilyn Meredith, of Lucas, KY; Lory Meredith, of Lucas, KY; two sons Blake Downey, of Cave City, KY; Koltyn Mitchell, of Lucas, KY; two sisters, Kimberly Harper, of Glasgow, KY; and Audrea Timmons, of Cave City, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3055 Radio Station Road, Tompkinsville at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, April 21st, 2017. Burial in the Old Mt Herman Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday 12:00 – 4:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested for funeral expenses.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.