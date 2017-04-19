NO SPECIFIC CAUSE OF DEATH – UPDATE TO TRAGIC DISCOVERY OF KRYSTAL MITCHELL’S BODY EARLIER THIS WEEK

Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie says that preliminary examination of the body of 30 year old Krystal Mitchell revealed no specific cause of death.

Mitchell’s body was found on a rooftop in downtown Glasgow Monday morning. She is believed to have been dead around 72 hours. The medical examiner’s office is continuing with their examination and the Glasgow Police Department is continuing their investigation into this suspicious death and further details will be released as this investigation continues.

Anyone having information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers (your information will remain confidential) or Captain Jennifer Arbogast with the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.