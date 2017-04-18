KSP COLLISION INVESTIVATIONS

Tpr. Zack Scott is investigating a collision that occurred Friday, April 14, 2017 at 4:13 PM CST on KY 76, near the intersection of V Frank Road. 26-year-old Mitchell McCarty, of Russell Springs, was operating a southbound 2005 Chevy Cobalt on KY 76, when he dropped off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled across the roadway, exited the northbound side, struck a tree and overturned.

McCarthy and a passenger, 26-year-old Anthony Lawhorn, of Columbia, were not wearing seatbelts and were both airlifted from the scene, along with a juvenile infant, Bryson Stotts, to University of Kentucky Medical Center. Stotts was properly restrained in a child safety seat.

Tpr. Scott was assisted on scene Russell County EMS and the Eli Fire Deparment. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Tpr. Jonathan Carlock is investigating a collision that occurred Sunday, April 16th, 2017 at 5:22 PM CST at 1066 Gabe Perkins Road in Green County. 71-year-old Jimmie McIntosh. of Greensburg, was operating a 1993 Geo Prizm in a private drive and backing the vehicle when he struck a 4-year-old juvenile. The child was taken to Taylor County Hospital and airlifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center, treated for non life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.

Columbia, Ky. (March 26, 2017) – Tpr. Scott Curry is investigating a collision that occurred today at 1:47 AM CST at KY 55 and KY 551 when a northbound 2003 Ford truck struck a guardrail that resulted in the vehicle catching fire. It was completely engulfed in flames when investigators arrived.

The remains of a lone occupant, the operator, were discovered in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. The operator was unable to be identified due to injuries sustained from the fire. A positive identification will be determined prior to the release of the suspected operator’s name. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

************************************UPDATE**********************************

Columbia, Ky. (April 17, 2017) – The occupant and operator has been identified as 38-year-old Richard B. Bennett of Columbia, KY.