KSP: 21 PEOPLE TRANSPORTED TO AREA HOSPITALS AFTER MORNING CRASH ON I-65

Weather and snow and ice covered roads have been listed as contributing factors in this morning’s crash on I-65.

Kentucky State Police arrived at the scene of a crash att the 70 mile marker southbound, near Bonnieviille, on Interstate 65 Tuesday morning.

54 year old Kenith Miller, of Tampa, FL, was driving a 2007 Volvo semi truck, when he struck a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet safety patrol vehicle. 64 year old Randall Simmons, of Munfordville, was in the patrol vehicle, which was parked in the emergency lane with lights activated, and was alerting oncoming traffic of the stalled bus. Upon impact with the Safety Patrol vehicle, the Volvo semi-truck continued its path of travel, striking a parked Ford F-150 service truck, which was parked in front of the Safety Patrol vehicle. As a result, the service truck struck the Greyhound bus, which was parked ahead of it, in a rear end manner. A short time later, a second semi-truck and trailer commercial vehicle, operated by 52 year old Russell Collins, of Ft. Wayne, IN, struck the 2007 Volvo operated by Miller, causing further damage to both Miller’s vehicle and the service truck.

A total of 21 people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Eighteen occupants of the Greyhound bus were transported to both Hardin Memorial and Caverna hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, and were treated and released. Three occupants of the service truck were transported to the above area hospitals. Two of the occupants were treated and later released. The third occupant, a juvenile, was transported to Kosair’s Children’s Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

This investigation continues, and is being led by Trooper Justin Roundtree. Trooper Rountree was assisted on scene by Upton Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department, Munfordville Fire Department, KSP Post 4, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Hart County EMS, and Hardin County EMS. No further information is available for release.