KSP 3 POLICE ACTIVITY FEBRUARY

on 03/02/2019 |

February 2019 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations
Bowling Green, KY (March 1, 2019) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain Tim Adams is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of February 2019.

• Citations: 1820
• Speed: 323
• Seatbelt: 112
• DUI Arrest: 30
• Complaints: 1053
• Collisions Investigated: 80
• Criminal Cases Opened: 46
• Criminal Arrest: 217

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.

