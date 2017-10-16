KSP: 9 MONTH INVESTIGATION INTO THEFT OF PRESCRIPTION NARCOTICS LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS

on 10/16/2017 |

Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations West Branch, with the assistance of The Columbia Area HIDTA Drug Task Force, Campbellsville Police Department, The Office of the Inspector General for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and The Taylor County Commonwealth’s Attorney, concluded a nine month investigation into the Theft of Prescription Narcotics and Identity Theft by making 2 arrests.

Kori Posey, 32, of Campbellsville was arrested and charged with 20 Counts of Knowingly Assist or Obtain / Attempt Controlled Substance without a Practitioner / Patient Relationship, 10 Counts of Theft of Identity, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Donald R. Thompson, 36, of Campbellsville was arrested and charged with 4 Counts of Knowingly Assist or Obtain / Attempt Controlled Substance without a Practitioner / Patient Relationship and Persistent Felony Offender.

“It’s important for practitioners to know they can help prevent prescription fraud by performing periodic checks of their controlled substance prescribing by reviewing a reverse KASPER,” said CHFS Inspector General Steve Davis. “Practitioners can report suspected prescription fraud to their local police department and the Office of Inspector General.”

“Our KASPER program is an important and effective tool in helping providers track scheduled narcotics dispensed in Kentucky. We continue to strengthen its capabilities and identify gaps to assist providers making decisions about patient care and combatting abuse, misuse and diversion,” concluded CHFS Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson.

Both were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.



