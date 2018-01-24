Logo


KSP: A CAMPBELLSVILLE MAN IS ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

on 01/24/2018

A Campbellsville man is arrested for child porn charges.

Phyfe was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

After discovering that 43 year old Christopher W. Phyfe was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, an investigation was initiated by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

 The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at Phyfe’s residence in Campbellsville on Thursday evening.  Phyfe was arrested and equipment that State Police say was used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

 Phyfe is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

 He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

