KSP: A FATHER IS DEAD, A MOTHER SHOT AND THEIR DAUGHTER ARRESTED FOR MURDER

on 04/02/2018 |

A father is dead, a mother in serious, but stable condition and their daughter is behind bars.

21 year old Brina Nie was arrested and charged with fatally shooting her father and shooting her mother.Early Sunday morning, KSP Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting in Northern Hart County on G. Shelton Road.  Kentucky State Police and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded and when they arrived they found two residents of the home had been shot.

56 year old Jeffrey D. Nie had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his wife, 58 year old Barbara Nie had sustained a gunshot wound as well.  Jeffrey Nie was pronounced dead by Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit.  Barbara Nie was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital and later transported to UofL for treatment.

KSP Detectives worked the scene throughout the morning on Sunday and made an arrest.  21 year old Brina E. Nie, the daughter of the couple, was arrested and charged with Murder and Assault 1st Degree.  Brina lived at the home with her parents.

As of Sunday afternoon, KSP say Barbara  Nie was listed in serious, but stable, condition.

Brina Nie is currently lodged in the Hart County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The case is being led by Detective  Michael May with KSP Post 3 and is ongoing.  Detective May was assisted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office, Linwood Fire Department,  and Hart County EMS.

