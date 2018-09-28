KSP ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2019 CLASS OF CADETS

Kentucky State Police is now taking applications for those interested in becoming a trooper. Just recently a radio campaign began to attract new applicants. Here’s that message….
• The next KSP Cadet Class is scheduled for May of 2019.
• Due to a 2017 legislative change, Cadets can now earn an Associate’s Degree while training at the academy
• Deadline for the May 2019 Cadet Class is October 8, 2018. All applications received after that date will be utilized for selection of 2019 Cadet Class candidates.
