Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL AND ONE TO JAIL

on 11/29/2017 |

Tpr. Daniel Forbis is investigating a collision that occurred at 10:04 EST at the intersection of US 150 and Murray Smith Lane. 66-year-old Diana Morgan, of Willisburg, KY was operating a westbound 2008 Dodge van on US 150. Morgan stopped in the roadway to make a left turn onto Murray Smith Lane when a westbound 2000 Toyota car struck the van in the rear. The Toyota was operated by 53-year-old Jose Hernandez, of Cookeville, TN. 72-year-old Wanda Osborne, of Springfield, was operating a westbound 2007 Ford car that struck the Toyota in the rear.

All operator’s were wearing seatbelts. Osborne was transported by Washington County EMS to Springview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Hernandez was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence 1st offense and lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. Tpr. Forbis was assisted at the scene by Washington County Fire, EMS and Rescue.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL AND ONE TO JAIL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Anna Logsdon 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/29 20%
High 67° / Low 42°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/30 40%
High 63° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Friday 12/01 10%
High 55° / Low 33°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.