KSP: ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL AND ONE TO JAIL

on 11/29/2017 |

Tpr. Daniel Forbis is investigating a collision that occurred at 10:04 EST at the intersection of US 150 and Murray Smith Lane. 66-year-old Diana Morgan, of Willisburg, KY was operating a westbound 2008 Dodge van on US 150. Morgan stopped in the roadway to make a left turn onto Murray Smith Lane when a westbound 2000 Toyota car struck the van in the rear. The Toyota was operated by 53-year-old Jose Hernandez, of Cookeville, TN. 72-year-old Wanda Osborne, of Springfield, was operating a westbound 2007 Ford car that struck the Toyota in the rear.

All operator’s were wearing seatbelts. Osborne was transported by Washington County EMS to Springview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Hernandez was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence 1st offense and lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. Tpr. Forbis was assisted at the scene by Washington County Fire, EMS and Rescue.